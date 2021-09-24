UrduPoint.com

US Court Sets Trial For Novatek CFO In Tax Evasion Case In November - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

US Court Sets Trial for Novatek CFO in Tax Evasion Case in November - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The US District Court for the middle District of Florida has scheduled the trial for Novatek CFO Mark Gyetvay in November, a court filing said on Friday.

"This case is set for trial during the November 2021 trial term before United States District Judge John L. Badalamenti," the filing said.

The status conference has been scheduled on October 12, the filing said.

The court directed the financial services company Morgan Stanley to prohibit Gyetvay all transactions related to his accounts without special permission.

"The court further orders that Morgan Stanley work with counsel for Mr. Gyetvay... to effectuate a transfer of the funds to an escrow account maintained by counsel," the filing said.

Morgan Stanly notified the court that it has received the order.

"All of his (Gyevay's) accounts have been restricted per order," Morgan Stanley said in a letter attached to the filing.

Earlier on Friday, the court said Gyetvay was released on an $80 million bond with conditions, which will be determined during the status hearing on September 30. The amount was secured by the agreement with the defendant, the court added.

On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored offshore. The Justice Department said Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of Dollars of income.

