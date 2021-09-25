US Court Sets Trial for Novatek CFO Tax Evasion Case in November - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The US District Court for the middle District of Florida has scheduled the trial for Novatek CFO Mark Gyetvay in November, a court filing said on Friday.

"This case is set for trial during the November 2021 trial term before United States District Judge John L. Badalamenti," the filing said.

The status conference has been scheduled on October 12, the filing added.