US Court Stops Trump Effort To Exclude Illegal Migrants From Census Apportionment - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has blocked the Trump administration's effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the process that determines congressional representation in each US state based on population, court documents revealed.

"By directing the Secretary to provide two sets of numbers, one derived from the decennial census and one not, and announcing that it is the policy of the United States to use the latter in connection with apportionment, the Presidential Memorandum deviates from, and thus violates, the statutory scheme," a court filing said on Thursday.

The court document added that the presidential memorandum also violates the statute governing the apportionment because and "so long as they reside in the United States, illegal aliens qualify as 'persons in' a 'State' as Congress used those words.

"

Trump has worried that counting undocumented immigrants in the apportionment process could result in the allocation of two or three more congressional seats in certain US states.

Last July, Trump issued an executive order that instructed the Commerce Department to gather data on the number of US citizens, non-citizens and undocumented immigrants in the United States over concerns that illegal immigrants were being counted for the apportionment for congressional representation.

