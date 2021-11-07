UrduPoint.com

US Court Suspends Order For Mandatory Vaccination Of Staff In Large Companies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled on Saturday to suspend the decision on compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees of large companies in the country.

On Thursday, the White House said that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) ordered all companies nationwide with more than 100 employees to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19 no later than January 4, 2022.

"Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court," the judges ruled after receiving a request to review the OSHA decision.

