UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Temporarily Blocks Trump Policy For Asylum-Seekers To Wait In Mexico - Filing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Court Temporarily Blocks Trump Policy for Asylum-Seekers to Wait in Mexico - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which requires migrants seeking asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico during their immigration proceedings, court documents revealed on Friday.

"The panel affirmed the District Court's grant of a temporary restraining order and a subsequent grant of a preliminary injunction enjoining enforcement of a rule and presidential proclamation that, together, strip asylum eligibility from every migrant who crosses into the United States along the southern border of Mexico between designated ports of entry," the US Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion.

The Court said the Trump administration's policies were inconsistent with US and international laws and temporarily blocked the MPP and a presidential proclamation that disqualified certain migrants' eligibility for asylum.

Legal service groups representing asylum-seeking migrants challenged the Trump administration's policy and presented their argument in October 2019. The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit previously granted a temporary halt to the MPP in April, but allowed the policy to resume in May while the Trump administration appealed the injunction.

About 56,000 asylum-seekers along the US southern border have been subjected to the Trump administration's MPP policy with very few migrants granted asylum.

Related Topics

Trump United States Mexico April May October Border 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Erdogan Confirms to Trump Plan to Push Damascus' F ..

19 minutes ago

Fire in central Paris, train station being evacuat ..

19 minutes ago

Erdogan, Trump agree on steps to avoid 'humanitari ..

19 minutes ago

Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in N ..

24 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General to Address Escalation in Syri ..

24 minutes ago

Researchers announce progress in developing an acc ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.