US Court Temporarily Blocks Trump Policy That Makes Asylum-Seekers Wait in Mexico - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The Ninth Circuit Appeals Court has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which requires asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico during their immigration proceedings, court documents revealed on Friday.

"The panel affirmed the district court's grant of a temporary restraining order and a subsequent grant of a preliminary injunction enjoining enforcement of a rule and presidential proclamation that, together, strip asylum eligibility from every migrant who crosses into the United States along the southern border of Mexico between designated ports of entry," the court wrote in its opinion.