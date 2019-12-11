UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Court Throws Out Lawsuit Alleging Exxon Mobile Misled Investors About Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

US Court Throws Out Lawsuit Alleging Exxon Mobile Misled Investors About Climate Change

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The New York Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit claiming US energy giant Exxon mobile misled its stockholders and potential investors by downplaying the threat of climate change.

"What the evidence at trial revealed is that ExxonMobil executives and employees were uniformly committed to rigorously discharging their duties in the most comprehensive and meticulous manner possible," New York Justice Barry Ostrager wrote in his ruling on Tuesday. "The testimony of these witnesses demonstrated that Exxon Mobil has a culture of disciplined analysis, planning, accounting, and reporting."

New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who led the lawsuit, responded with a statement charging that Exxon Mobile is incapable of telling the truth about climate change and has lied to the US public for decades.

For its part, Exxon Mobile said the court ruling confirmed that James' investigation was baseless and waste of taxpayer money that will do nothing to advance meaningful actions that reduce the risks of climate change.

"We provided our investors with accurate information on the risks of climate change," the company said in a statement. "The court agreed that the Attorney General failed to make a case, even with the extremely low [evidence] threshold... in its favor."

Exxon Mobil said it will continue to invest in researching breakthrough technologies to reduce emissions while meeting society's growing demand for energy.

The lawsuit followed a multi-year investigation by New York and attorneys general of other US states, which Exxon Mobil contended was intended to restrict the company's free-speech rights under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The effort targeting Exxon-Mobil is based on a belief that the conclusion by climate scientists that burning fossil fuels causes climate change can no longer be challenged with contrary scientific evidence.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Mobile Company York New York Money Court

Recent Stories

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

3 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

3 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

3 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

4 hours ago

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.