Published February 08, 2022

US Court to Hear Case of Russia's Klyushin Charged With Insider Trading on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) A court in the state of Massachusetts will hold a status conference for Vladislav Klyushin, a Russian national accused by the US of making millions of Dollars through hacking corporate earnings information, on Tuesday.

"The next hearing in this case is set for February 8," the court's clerk told Sputnik.

Klyushin owns M13, a company that provides media monitoring and cybersecurity services. The businessman was arrested in Switzerland in March 2021 and extradited to the US later that year. He and four other Russian nationals were charged in December with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that purportedly netted the defendants at least $82 million in profit using stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

The Justice Department accused them of hacking computer networks of two US filing agents, used by publicly traded companies to make quarterly and annual filings during the period between January 2018 and September 2020.

Klyushin denied all accusations during the initial hearing in early January. Judge Marianne Bowler rejected his bail request and ordered that he be kept in prison until the trial.

In January, the Swiss authorities launched a criminal investigation into alleged illegal copying of information from Klyushin's devices.

