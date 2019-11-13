UrduPoint.com
US Court To Hold Next Hearing For Russian National Burkov Friday - Judge

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Court to Hold Next Hearing for Russian National Burkov Friday - Judge

ALEXANDRIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russian national Alexei Burkov, extradited to the United States from Israel, appeared for the first time at local court and will remain in custody until his detention hearing scheduled for Friday, US Magistrate Judge John Anderson said on Tuesday.

Just hours after his arrival to the US following his extradition from Israel, the suspected hacker was brought to District court in Alexandria still wearing plain clothes - jeans and a blue pullover.

"I'll make a decision this Friday as to whether I release you on certain conditions or order you to remain in custody," the judge told Burkov through an interpreter.

Burkov did not answer definitively when asked whether he could afford to hire a lawyer and was informed that he would be provided with one by the state.

