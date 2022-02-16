UrduPoint.com

US Court To Hold Next Hearing In Russian National Nikulin's Case On April 19 - Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Court to Hold Next Hearing in Russian National Nikulin's Case on April 19 - Judge

The next hearing in the case of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, convicted in the United States of cybercrimes, has been set for April 19, judge William Alsup of the US District Court for the Northern District of California said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The next hearing in the case of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, convicted in the United States of cybercrimes, has been set for April 19, judge William Alsup of the US District Court for the Northern District of California said on Tuesday.

"We will see you on April 19," Aslup said during a telephone status conference.

Nikulin's lawyer Adam Gasner notified the court that his client could not attend the hearing and asked the judge to choose another date to enable Nikulin to appear.

"He is not on the line. I have mailed him a letter, alerting him to this hearing, but I have not heard back from him. For this preliminary matter, I am willing to ask the court to wait for his appearance," Gasner said.

Assistant US attorney Michelle Kane noted that the US government is contacting Nikulin's victims on the issue of restitution and has requested the court to provide additional 60 days to finalize that process and reach an agreement with the defense.

"I am hopeful that we would be able to resolve the restitution issue," Kane said.

The US government accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring's online services. Nikulin pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Czech police detained the Russian national in October 2016 and extradited him to the United States in March 2018. The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as did the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.

Related Topics

Hearing Internet Police Russia Same Czech Republic United States March April October 2016 2018 From Government Agreement Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

Scholz Says Discussed All Key Issues With Putin

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches &#039;Dubai Can&#039; initiative

58 minutes ago
 RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, ..

RTA signs two MoUs with Canadian Business Council, Enterprise Ireland

58 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss f ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Turkey discuss future of strategic partnership

58 minutes ago
 Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment ..

Indian state of Andhra Pradesh conducts investment event in Abu Dhabi

59 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Kenya

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>