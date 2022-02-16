The next hearing in the case of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, convicted in the United States of cybercrimes, has been set for April 19, judge William Alsup of the US District Court for the Northern District of California said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The next hearing in the case of Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin, convicted in the United States of cybercrimes, has been set for April 19, judge William Alsup of the US District Court for the Northern District of California said on Tuesday.

"We will see you on April 19," Aslup said during a telephone status conference.

Nikulin's lawyer Adam Gasner notified the court that his client could not attend the hearing and asked the judge to choose another date to enable Nikulin to appear.

"He is not on the line. I have mailed him a letter, alerting him to this hearing, but I have not heard back from him. For this preliminary matter, I am willing to ask the court to wait for his appearance," Gasner said.

Assistant US attorney Michelle Kane noted that the US government is contacting Nikulin's victims on the issue of restitution and has requested the court to provide additional 60 days to finalize that process and reach an agreement with the defense.

"I am hopeful that we would be able to resolve the restitution issue," Kane said.

The US government accused Nikulin of hacking into computers belonging to LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring's online services. Nikulin pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Czech police detained the Russian national in October 2016 and extradited him to the United States in March 2018. The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as did the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.