UrduPoint.com

US Court To Hold Status Conference For Case Of Novatek CFO Gyetvay On December 16 - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 08:36 PM

US Court to Hold Status Conference for Case of Novatek CFO Gyetvay on December 16 - Filing

A status conference will be held for the tax evasion case against the CFO of Russian energy company Novatek, Mark Gyetvay, on December 16, court documents filed on Friday said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) A status conference will be held for the tax evasion case against the CFO of Russian energy company Novatek, Mark Gyetvay, on December 16, court documents filed on Friday said.

"A Status Conference is scheduled for December 16, 2021 at 10:30 am and will be conducted via Zoom video conference. A separate Zoom invitation will be emailed to the parties closer to the hearing date," the court filing said.

Gyetvay was arrested by US authorities on September 23 on tax evasion charges related to the $93 million he had saved in offshore accounts. The Justice Department alleges that Gyetvay was engaged in a scheme to defraud the US government by failing to disclose and pay taxes on those assets.

The status conference, which will take place prior to the jury trial, allows the government prosecution team and Gyetvay's defense attorneys to exchange evidence about the case. However, the possibility of a plea bargain may also be discussed or negotiated in the conference.

Gyetvay is currently released on a $80 million bail. He said in a tweet that he was indicted on "baseless" tax charges that had already been settled through a voluntary program, during which he pleaded not guilty. He added that he intends to fight the charges.

Related Topics

Hearing Exchange Russia Company May September December Government Million Court

Recent Stories

PBM organizes special 'Naat' event in connection w ..

PBM organizes special 'Naat' event in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

1 minute ago
 Over 200 Companies Enjoy Tax Privileges in Russian ..

Over 200 Companies Enjoy Tax Privileges in Russian Arctic - Development Minister

1 minute ago
 KP Food Authority launches volunteer force to crea ..

KP Food Authority launches volunteer force to create awareness on quality, safe ..

1 minute ago
 PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

PESCO notified power suspension in Peshawar

5 minutes ago
 Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Ja ..

Indian Occupied forces disallow Jumma prayer at Jamia Mosque

5 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute ..

China-Pakistan Higher Education Research Institute established

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.