US Court To Sentence Russian Businessman Tinkov On October 29 - Judge

Fri 01st October 2021

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov will appear before a US court on October 29 in order to receive sentencing after pleading guilty to one charge of lying to tax authorities under a plea agreement with the US government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov will appear before a US court on October 29 in order to receive sentencing after pleading guilty to one charge of lying to tax authorities under a plea agreement with the US government.

Judge Jon Tigar suggested a virtual hearing for October 29, at which time Tinkov would actually be sentenced. Both the prosecution and defense agreed to the date.

Tinkov will be required to pay over $500 million in restitution to the US government under the plea agreement, which his lawyer said he is prepared to do within five business days.

