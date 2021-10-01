US Court To Sentence Russian Businessman Tinkov On October 29 - Judge
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:52 PM
Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov will appear before a US court on October 29 in order to receive sentencing after pleading guilty to one charge of lying to tax authorities under a plea agreement with the US government
Judge Jon Tigar suggested a virtual hearing for October 29, at which time Tinkov would actually be sentenced. Both the prosecution and defense agreed to the date.
Tinkov will be required to pay over $500 million in restitution to the US government under the plea agreement, which his lawyer said he is prepared to do within five business days.