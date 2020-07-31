UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:50 PM

US Court Unveils Maxwell's Email Exchange With Epstein in 2015 Defamation Suit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A US court released documents from a 2015 civil defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell showing that she had been in contact with Jeffrey Epstein, a US financier and sex offender, although she claimed the opposite during a bail hearing, Fox news reported on Friday.

According to Maxwell, she had not been in contact with Epstein for more than a decade, while the released documents showed that they exchanged emails in January 2015.

The document release that was ordered by a New York district judge last week comes from the defamation suit that was brought by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was used as a sex slave as a minor by Epstein and Maxwell.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2 and is being charged with four Federal counts dealing with her procuring of young girls to Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in a New York detention center while awaiting trial in August 2019, for illegal sex acts and two more of perjury for lying to federal investigators in 2016.

On July 14, a US court ruled that she would remain in custody until her trial on charges related to abusing young girls.

Maxwell, often described as a United Kingdom socialite, is the daughter of late newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell, who committed suicide on his luxury yacht, the Ghislaine, in 1991 amid charges he had stolen the three-quarters of a billion-pound pension fund of his Daily Mirror newspaper group.

