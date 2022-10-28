UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 10:05 PM

US Court Weighs Which Expert Witnesses to Allow in Case of Michigan School Shooter Parents

The Oakland County Circuit Court is holding a hearing on Friday to determine which expert witnesses will be allowed to testify in the trial against James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Michigan school shooter suspect Ethan Crumbley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Oakland County Circuit Court is holding a hearing on Friday to determine which expert witnesses will be allowed to testify in the trial against James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Michigan school shooter suspect Ethan Crumbley.

Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty earlier this week to 24 charges connected to a school shooting at the Oxford High School in Michigan that killed four people. Charges included terrorism causing death and first-degree premeditated murder among other felonies, for which he faces a sentence of life in prison wthout the possibility of parole.

Crumbley's parents are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their alleged role in obtaining the gun used in the shooting and failing to prevent the incident after not taking seriously reports from the school about their son's disturbing behavior.

Prosecutors contend that a "pathway to violence" - a pattern of behaviors in the buildup to an act of violence - was present in Crumbley's case and ignored by his parents.

Crumbley was returned to class on the day of the shooting after his parents attended a meeting earlier that day to address disturbing drawings made by their son.

Crumbley's parents also helped him obtain the firearms used in the shooting, the teen said during his guilty plea hearing.

The prosecution and defense teams argued about whether to allow expert witnesses to testify in their trial on the pathway to violence for the mass shooting, which defense attorneys say is a novel and inconsistent area of research.

The prosecution wishes to allow the testimony to show evidence of an observable buildup to the shooting that could have been addressed by the Crumbleys.

Their trial for involuntary manslaughter is scheduled for January 17.

