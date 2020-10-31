US COVID-19 Case Count Rises From 7Mln to 8Mln in 2 Weeks - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States jumped from 8 million to 9 million in just two weeks, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Friday.

Health officials had by (mid-day) confirmed 9,007,298 cases of COVID-19, up from 8 million on October 16, the data showed. The death toll, meanwhile, had reached 229,293, according to the data.