UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19 Case Count Rises From 7Mln To 8Mln In 2 Weeks - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 12:50 AM

US COVID-19 Case Count Rises From 7Mln to 8Mln in 2 Weeks - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States jumped from 8 million to 9 million in just two weeks, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Friday.

Health officials had by (mid-day) confirmed 9,007,298 cases of COVID-19, up from 8 million on October 16, the data showed. The death toll, meanwhile, had reached 229,293, according to the data.

Related Topics

United States October From Million

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

1 hour ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

3 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

3 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.