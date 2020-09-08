US COVID-19 Case Count Surpasses 6.3 Million - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 6.3 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US case tally stands at 6,300,431, with 189,207 deaths, the university said.

A total of 2,333,551 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, it said.