UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19 Cases Declining, Downward Trend Set To Continue - Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:56 AM

US COVID-19 Cases Declining, Downward Trend Set to Continue - Health Official

The number of new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in the United States continues appears to be in a consistent downward trajectory, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The number of new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in the United States continues appears to be in a consistent downward trajectory, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"Cases and hospital admissions continue to decrease and we now appear to be in a consistent downward trajectory for both of these important outcomes," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Walensky said coronavirus cases have declined steadily since hitting a peak on January 8, dropping 13.

4 percent to an average of nearly 144,000 new cases each day.

The number of coronavirus-related hospital admissions has continued to decline since reaching a peak on January 5, decreasing 4.1 percent to an average of about 11,400 new admissions each day, Walensky said.

Walensky said although the number of COVID-19-related deaths continues to increase, the pace appears to be slowing and should start to decrease in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

United States January Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

1 hour ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

1 hour ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

2 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

2 hours ago

Werner focused on returning to form not making exc ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss to foot bill for diplomats' Covid vaccines

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.