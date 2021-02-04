US COVID-19 Cases Declining, Downward Trend Set to Continue - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The number of new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in the United States continues appears to be in a consistent downward trajectory, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"Cases and hospital admissions continue to decrease and we now appear to be in a consistent downward trajectory for both of these important outcomes," Walensky said during a press briefing.

Walensky said coronavirus cases have declined steadily since hitting a peak on January 8, dropping 13.

4 percent to an average of nearly 144,000 new cases each day.

The number of coronavirus-related hospital admissions has continued to decline since reaching a peak on January 5, decreasing 4.1 percent to an average of about 11,400 new admissions each day, Walensky said.

Walensky said although the number of COVID-19-related deaths continues to increase, the pace appears to be slowing and should start to decrease in the coming weeks.