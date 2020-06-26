UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Cases Estimated To Be 10 Times Higher Than Reported - Disease Control Chief

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:00 AM

US COVID-19 Cases Estimated to Be 10 Times Higher Than Reported - Disease Control Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The COVID-19 case count in the United States is estimated to be ten times higher than reported, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield told reporters.

"Our best estimate is that for every case that was reported, there were ten other infections," Redfield said on Thursday.

This would put the total number of US infections at almost 24 million - roughly 8 percent of the country's population - based on the 2.37 million cases the CDC reported earlier in the day.

On Wednesday more than 36,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the United States, the largest increase in a single day since the pandemic broke out.

