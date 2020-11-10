US COVID-19 Cases Rise Above 10 Million - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States jumped from 9 million to 10 million in just 10 days, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Monday.

The US had confirmed 10,018,278 cases of COVID-19 by mid-afternoon, up from 9 million on October 30, the data showed. The death toll, meanwhile, had reached 237,742, according to the data.