US COVID-19 Cases Rise from 6 to 7Mln in Under 1 Month - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has risen from six to seven million in less than one month, the Johns Hopkins University tally revealed on Friday.

On August 31, the number of confirmed cases in the United States surpassed 6 million, while on September 25, the number stands at 7,005,746.

The data also shows that there are 203, 240 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States.

