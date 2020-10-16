UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Cases Rise From 7Mln To 8Mln In Under 1 Month - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

US COVID-19 Cases Rise From 7Mln to 8Mln in Under 1 Month - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The number of US COVID-19 cases increased from 7 million to 8 million in less than one month, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed mid-day on Friday.

More than 8 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States since earlier this year, data showed.

The United States has begun to experience another surge in COVID-19 cases this fall, the data showed.

