US COVID-19 Cases Rise From 7Mln to 8Mln in Under 1 Month - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The number of US COVID-19 cases increased from 7 million to 8 million in less than one month, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed mid-day on Friday.

