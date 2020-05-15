US COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1.4 Million, Exceeds 85,000 Deaths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases has surpassed 1.4 million and the number of related deaths has exceeded 85,000, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Thursday.

As of midday Thursday, the data showed the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States at 1.

4 million and the total number of reported deaths at 85,066.

Several US states are beginning to allow businesses to partially open up as a means to bolster the economy.

Moreover, on Friday, the House of Representatives will vote on a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The US has earmarked about $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief in previous packages, including more than $2.1 trillion in the initial CARES Act.