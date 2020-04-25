UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Cases Top 900,000, Deaths Nearing 52,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:32 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 900,000, and the death toll is approaching 52,000, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 900,000, and the death toll is approaching 52,000, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Saturday.

In total, 905,333 people have been infected since the onset of the pandemic. Of these, 51,949 patients have died.

The US is the world leader in terms of both coronavirus cases and related fatalities.

