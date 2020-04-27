US COVID-19 Cases Top 950,000, Deaths at Over 54,000 - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 950,000, and over 54,000 people with COVID-19 have died, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Sunday.

In total, 957,016 people have been infected since the onset of the pandemic.

Of these, 54,435 patients have died.

The US is the world leader in terms of both coronavirus cases and related fatalities. The country has also conducted a record of 5.2 million tests.