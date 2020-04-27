UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Cases Top 950,000, Deaths At Over 54,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed 950,000, and over 54,000 people with COVID-19 have died, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Sunday.

In total, 957,016 people have been infected since the onset of the pandemic.

Of these, 54,435 patients have died.

The US is the world leader in terms of both coronavirus cases and related fatalities. The country has also conducted a record of 5.2 million tests.

