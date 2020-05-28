US COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Above 100,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has surpassed 100,000, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States as of early evening on Wednesday reached 100,047 and the number of confirmed cases is now more than 1.69 million, according to the data.