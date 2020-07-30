UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Above 150,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020)  The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 150,000, with the number of documented cases nearing 4.4 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Wednesday.

Health officials in the country have documented 150,034 fatalities and 4,390,491 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are nearly 17 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 662,000 deaths, the data showed.

