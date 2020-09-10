UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Above 190,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 190,000, while the number of recorded infections has climbed above 6.3 million, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Wednesday.

The exact death toll now stands at 190,478, while the number of confirmed cases reached 6,351,623, according to the university's data.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.

