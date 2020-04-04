US COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Above 7,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus disease in the United States rose above 7,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases as of Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST (10:30 p.m. GMT) rose to 273,880, which is the world's highest number of infections. At least 7,077 people have died from the disease, the tracker showed, while 9,521 recovered.