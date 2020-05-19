US COVID-19 Death Toll Rises Above 90,000, Cases Surpass 1.5 Mln- Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus has surpassed 90,000, with the number of cases exceeding 1.5 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday.

Health officials in the country have documented 90,312 fatalities and 1,500,753 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 4,775,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 316,000 deaths, according to the data.