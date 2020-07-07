US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 130,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 130,000, with the number of documented cases nearing 2.9 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 130,000, with the number of documented cases nearing 2.9 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday.

Health officials in the country have documented 130,007 fatalities and 2,897,613 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are nearly 11.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 535,000 deaths, according to the data.