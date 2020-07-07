UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 130,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 130,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 130,000, with the number of documented cases nearing 2.9 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 130,000, with the number of documented cases nearing 2.9 million, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Monday.

Health officials in the country have documented 130,007 fatalities and 2,897,613 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are nearly 11.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 535,000 deaths, according to the data.

Related Topics

World United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

1 hour ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

2 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

4 hours ago

Two persons electrocuted in Sialkot

1 minute ago

China, India hold talks on border standoff

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.