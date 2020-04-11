US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 18,000 - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus related death toll in the United States surpassed 18,000, data from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Friday.

As of 3.20 p.m. EDT (7.20 p.m. GMT) the number of fatalities in the US jumped to 18,002, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

Nearly 486,500 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the US since the beginning of the pandemic. The US death toll from the viral infection is the second largest, surpassed only by Italy where 18,849 people have died.