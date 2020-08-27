US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 180,000 - Johns Hopkins University

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States has surpassed 180,000, while the number of reported infections is approaching 5.84 million, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the United States has surpassed 180,000, while the number of reported infections is approaching 5.84 million, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Thursday.

The exact death toll stood at 180,020 as of 17:00 GMT. The United States has confirmed 5,838,695 coronavirus cases, with 2,084,465 people having recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.