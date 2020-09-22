US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 200,000 - Johns Hopkins University

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 200,000, while the number of recorded infections is nearing 7 million, with the country accounting for more than one in every five coronavirus fatalities worldwide, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Tuesday.

The exact death toll now stands at 200,005, while the number of confirmed cases reached 6,861,211, according to the university's data.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.

