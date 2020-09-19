US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 200,000 Mark - NBC News

UrduPoint.com
The coronavirus disease death toll in the United States has topped 200,000, the NBC News broadcaster reports on Saturday, citing its own tally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The coronavirus disease death toll in the United States has topped 200,000, the NBC news broadcaster reports on Saturday, citing its own tally.

According to the latest figures, the US death toll has doubled in less than four months. The US previously passed the 100,000 death mark on May 28.

In late March, the coordinator of the White House's coronavirus task force, Dr. Deborah Birx, said that in a best case scenario, between 100,000 and 200,000 people would die in the United States throughout the whole of the pandemic.

The death toll is predicted to continue rising in the fall and winter months, with the looming influenza season expected to pose a double threat to human lives.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, a prominent aggregator of coronavirus disease statistics, more than 6.7 million positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in the US since the start of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that up to 100 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 could be distributed throughout the United States by the end of the year.

