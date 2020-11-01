US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 230,000 - Johns Hopkins University

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 230,000, with the country accounting for almost more than one in every five coronavirus fatalities worldwide, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed.

The exact death toll now stands at 230,119, while the number of confirmed cases reached 9,091,306, according to the university's data revealed on Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The US remains the worst-hit nation, both in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.

