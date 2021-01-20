UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 400,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 400,000, John Hopkins University data showed on Tuesday.

US health officials have reported that more than 24.1 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of pandemic, according to the data, and the death toll now stands at 400,022.

