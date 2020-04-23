UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 46,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:00 AM

US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 46,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has surpassed 46,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data revealed.

The US now has registered 46,079 deaths and 839,836 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States currently leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases around the world and more than 182,000 deaths, according to the data.

Related Topics

World United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, 5 ..

1 hour ago

Islamic Development Bank offers financing support ..

1 hour ago

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

2 hours ago

Dubai welcomes unwanted cruise liners at sea amid ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.