US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 46,000 - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has surpassed 46,000 as of Wednesday afternoon, Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center data revealed.

The US now has registered 46,079 deaths and 839,836 cases overall, according to the data.

The United States currently leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are about 2.6 million COVID-19 cases around the world and more than 182,000 deaths, according to the data.