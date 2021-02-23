UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 02:50 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The United States has become the first country in the world to reach the grim milestone of 500,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), John Hopkins University data showed.

The US death toll now stands at 500,071, and health officials in the country have reported that more than 28 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, the data showed on Monday.

