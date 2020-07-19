UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 140,000 - John Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:30 AM

US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 140,000 - John Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 140,000 people in the United States, data from the John Hopkins University showed on Sunday.

According to the University's coronavirus dashboard, which has become one of the de facto sources on global COVID-19 dynamics, the US death toll now stands at 140,105 fatalities from 3,708,555 cases of infection while 1.

12 million have recovered.

This tally far exceeds other countries in all parameters. Brazil and India, in second and third place, have just over two million and one million registered cases respectively.

Globally, the virus has been found among 14.2 million people with 601,512 having succumbed to it as a result, John Hopkins University showed.

Related Topics

India Brazil United States Sunday All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

7 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

9 hours ago

100% of Sharjah government employees return to wor ..

9 hours ago

UAE participates in International Maritime Virtual ..

9 hours ago

OTCA calls off strike after extensive deliberation ..

9 hours ago

IMF Chief Calls for Deeper Debt Cuts for Virus-Hit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.