US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 140,000 - John Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 140,000 people in the United States, data from the John Hopkins University showed on Sunday.

According to the University's coronavirus dashboard, which has become one of the de facto sources on global COVID-19 dynamics, the US death toll now stands at 140,105 fatalities from 3,708,555 cases of infection while 1.

12 million have recovered.

This tally far exceeds other countries in all parameters. Brazil and India, in second and third place, have just over two million and one million registered cases respectively.

Globally, the virus has been found among 14.2 million people with 601,512 having succumbed to it as a result, John Hopkins University showed.