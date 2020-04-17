UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Death Toll Tops 32,000, Nearly 4,000 Die Within 24 Hours - JHU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic killed nearly 4,000 in the United States within less than a day, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data revealed.

As of 6:00 p.m. EST (10:00 p.m. GMT) on Thursday, fatalities in the US reached 32,186, according to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center.

A total of 658,263 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, or more than X times the number of infections in any other country.

