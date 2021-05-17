US COVID-19 Deaths Down 81%, Cases Decline in All 50 States For First Time - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 deaths is down by 81 percent while new coronavirus cases decline in all 50 US states for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

"Today, for the first time since the pandemic began pandemic cases are down in all 50 states, first time," Biden said. "Deaths are down from COVID by 81 percent and also at their lowest level since April of 2020."