US COVID-19 Deaths Exceed 675,000, Surpasses Toll From 1918 Flu Pandemic - Johns Hopkins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The number of novel coronavirus-related deaths in the United States has surpassed 675,000, overtaking the 1918 flu pandemic as the deadliest disease to hit the country, data from the Johns Hopkins University revealed on Monday afternoon.

The US coronavirus death toll reached 675,446 by Monday afternoon, data showed.

The flu pandemic from 1918 to 1919 killed about 675,000 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Researchers at the University of Washington project that an additional 100,000 Americans will die during the forthcoming winter.

