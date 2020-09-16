US COVID-19 Deaths of Victims Under 21 Hit Blacks, Hispanics Hard - Health Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Hispanics, Blacks and Native Americans suffered nearly 80 percent of the COVID-19-related deaths among victims who were under 21-years-old, which totaled 121 from February 12-July 31, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Tuesday.

"Among 121 SARS-CoV-2-associated deaths reported to CDC among persons aged less than 21 years ... 45 percent were Hispanic persons, 29 percent were non-Hispanic Black (Black) persons, and 4 percent were non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN) persons," the report said.

Minorities represent 78 percent of the deaths although they comprise 41 percent of the under 21 population, the report said.

"Disparities in social determinants of health, such as crowded living conditions, food and housing insecurity, wealth and educational gaps, and racial discrimination, likely contribute to racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 and MIS-C incidence and outcomes," the report added.

MIS-C or multisystem inflammatory syndrome refers to a rare but severe complication from COVID-19 infections found in children and young adults.

Another possible reason is that racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately represented among essential workers who are unable to work from home, resulting in higher risk for secondary transmission among household members, the report said.

Higher rates of adverse outcomes among racial and ethnic minorities are likely related to challenges in seeking care, including difficulty and delays in accessing medical services because of lack of insurance, child care, transportation, or paid sick leave, the report added.