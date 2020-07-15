US COVID-19 Deaths to Top 224,000 By November, Masks Could Cut Toll By 41,000 - Report

The latest COVID-19 model from the University of Washington predicts some 87,000 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus disease between now and the beginning of November, a toll that could be reduced by 41,000 if everyone used facemasks, according a report by the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The latest COVID-19 model from the University of Washington predicts some 87,000 additional deaths from the novel coronavirus disease between now and the beginning of November, a toll that could be reduced by 41,000 if everyone used facemasks, according a report by the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) on Wednesday.

The report consists of data presented in a series of interactive graphics showing deaths rising from an estimated 136,615 by the end of Wednesday to 224,089 deaths November 1, an increase of 87,474, if present policies and trends remain unchanged.

As separate projection dubbed "Universal Masks" indicates that if everyone covered their faces in public, the toll on November 1 would reach 182,805, more than 41,000 below the current projection.

Models such the IHME projection are rarely accurate, although they are used by hospitals and other healthcare concerns for planning purposes and the Trump administration has cited IHME projections to back its pandemic-related policies.

The IMHE model first estimated in late March that the novel coronavirus pandemic would kill fewer than 161,000.