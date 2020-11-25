US COVID-19 Deaths Top 260,000 - Johns Hopkins University
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 08:17 PM
The number of US deaths caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has exceeded 260,000, John Hopkins University data revealed
The United States has confirmed more than 12.6 million cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was detected in late January, the data showed on Wednesday.
The death toll now stands at 260,065, according to the data.
It took the US a single week to add another 10,000 to its coronavirus death tally.