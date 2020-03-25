US Covid-19 Deaths Top 600, More Than 50,000 Cases Confirmed - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the United States has risen above 600, with more than 50,000 cases of infection confirmed, the John Hopkins University of Medicine said on Tuesday.

As of 3:15 p.m. ET, US health officials had confirmed 50,206 Covid-19 cases and 606 deaths, a website run by the university showed. The World Health Organization has cautioned that the United States might become the next epicenter of the global outbreak.