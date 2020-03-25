UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Covid-19 Deaths Top 600, More Than 50,000 Cases Confirmed - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Covid-19 Deaths Top 600, More Than 50,000 Cases Confirmed - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the United States has risen above 600, with more than 50,000 cases of infection confirmed, the John Hopkins University of Medicine said on Tuesday.

As of 3:15 p.m. ET, US health officials had confirmed 50,206 Covid-19 cases and 606 deaths, a website run by the university showed. The World Health Organization has cautioned that the United States might become the next epicenter of the global outbreak.

Related Topics

World United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

1 hour ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

50 minutes ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

50 minutes ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

1 hour ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.