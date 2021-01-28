UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19 Equipment Hoarder Faces Fraud Charges For Price-Gouging Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

US COVID-19 Equipment Hoarder Faces Fraud Charges for Price-Gouging Hospitals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The United States filed wire- and mail-fraud against a businessman who purchasing huge quantities of protective equipment (PPE) at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis and sold his stash to healthcare providers at inflated prices, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The indictment alleges that after the first US-confirmed case of COVID-19, [Kenneth] Ritchey participated in a scheme to defraud health care providers, including the VA [Veterans Administration], of more than $1.8 million by acquiring PPE and other designated materials from all possible sources, including home improvement stores and online retailers, and ultimately hoarding the same," the release said on Wednesday.

Due to nationwide PPE shortages and COVID-19-related fears, Ritchey then directed sales representatives to solicit health care providers, including the Veterans Administration, to purchase PPE and other designated materials at excessively inflated prices through high-pressure sales tactics and through misrepresenting sourcing and actual costs, the release also said.

For example, the indictment claims that Ritchey sold N-95 face masks to the Veterans Administration and other health care providers for as much as $25.00 per mask, despite acquiring such masks at much lower prices.

Ritchey made his initial appearance Wednesday before US Judge Robert Myers in the state of Mississippi, according to the release.

Related Topics

Same United States All From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

4 hours ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

4 hours ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

4 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

4 hours ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

4 hours ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.