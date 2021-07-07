UrduPoint.com
US COVID-19 Funeral Aid Tops Half Billion Dollars - Emergency Management Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The US continues to accept applications for aid to help defray funeral costs for COVID-19 victims, having already disbursed more than $500 million, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said on Tuesday.

"FEMA has provided over $525 million to more than 78,000 people to assist with COVID-19-related funeral costs for deaths occurring on or after Jan. 20, 2020," a FEMA press release said.

Up to $9,000 per diseased individual is remains available to defray funeral costs, with a maximum of $35,000 in cases where an applicant incurred funeral expenses for multiple COVID-19 fatalities, according to FEMA.

Nearly 2,500 FEMA employees continue to accept applications by phone and there is no deadline at present, the agency said.

