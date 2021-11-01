UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 11:30 PM

US COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Death Toll Down 10% to 1,100 Per Week - CDC Director

The US seven-day average death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic fell by 10% last week to about 1,100 per day, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday

"The seven day average of daily deaths is about 1,100 - a decrease of about 10% over the prior week," Walensky told a White House briefing. "The seven day average of hospital admissions (during that same period) was about 5,100 per day and that's a decrease of about 10% over the prior week.

At the end of last week, the seven day average of new COVID-19 cases across the United States was about 69,000 per day, a decrease of about 3% over the previous week, Walensky noted.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients told the briefing that 70% of all US adults are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus and the number of adults who had received at least one vaccination shot was now up to 80% or four out of five of the total adult population.

