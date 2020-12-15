UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US COVID-19-Related Death Toll Surpasses 300,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 300,000, John Hopkins University data showed on Monday.

The country added more than 10,000 new fatalities in only in four days, the data showed.

US authorities have reported that more than 16.351 million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the beginning of pandemic, according to the data, and the death toll now stands at 300,267.

More Stories From World

